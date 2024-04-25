Landis, Jack Arthur



Jack Arthur Landis passed at home in Lompoc, CA. with his daughter Kathy Badrak near his side on April 13, 2024 at the age of 94 years old. Jack is survived by his siblings, Diane Trimble and Ray Landis; his three daughters, Kathy Badrak, Sara Nagler, and Faith Conseur; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Jack was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio where he graduated from Northridge High School in 1948. He was active in the Dayton Community Theatre, Dayton Playhouse, Dayton Theatre Guild, and Oregon Historic District. He owned and operated The Landis Art Glass Studio. The family will miss him greatly. Donations to the Lompoc Valley Art Association or the Lompoc Historical Society. To honor Jack, his family requests that those who knew him order his favorite meal on his birthday (June 16): a hamburger, an order of fries, and a root beer.



