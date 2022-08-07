LANDES, Keith Edward



Age 79 of Clayton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1961. Keith was the former owner/operator of Landes Meats in Clayton. He was a member of the Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church, New Conference. Keith had a genuine love for his family, people, genealogy and traveling. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years: Ann (Sink) Landes, children: Mark (Clara) Landes, Larry (Doreen) Landes, Kathy (David) Crawmer, 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister: Joan Swearingen, brother and sister-in-law: Glen (Ruth) Landes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Mildred (Metzger) Landes, brothers: Carl and Marion Landes and daughter-in-law: Terri Landes. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church (Corner of Barnes Rd. and Sweet Potato Ridge Rd., Clayton) with the Home Brethren officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Aid Ministries (P.O. Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

