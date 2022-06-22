LANDERS, Catherine

LANDERS (Fiessinger), Catherine M.



Catherine M. (Fiessinger) Landers, age 78, beloved mother of Greg (Libby) Landers, Mary (Rudy) Johnson and Doug



(Meredith) Landers, loving grandma of Alex and Eddie



Landers, Nick, Chris, Joe and Alexis Johnson and Nina and



Colin Landers. Preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Louise (Horstman) Fiessinger and her brother, Kenneth.



Survived by several nieces and nephews and many special friends. Catherine passed away June 17, 2022, at Beehive Homes of Springboro. A visitation for Catherine will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at



Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM.



Catherine will be laid to rest in Miami Valley Memory



Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Landers family.



