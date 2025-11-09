Lance Yount

Yount, Lance C.



Lance C. Yount, age 62, of Centerville, Ohio passed away in his home on November 6th 2025, surrounded by his wife and children. Lance was born on July 25th 1963 in Dayton, Ohio to Russell and Virginia Yount.



He is preceded in death by his father, Russell.



Lance is survived by his loving wife, Debbie (of 31 years), four children, Shani (Brian) Walker, Samantha (Garrett) Reno, Adam Yount, Gabriel Yount; grandchildren, Parker, Everleigh, Eleanorah, and Adalynn. As well as his mother Ruth, sister Russene, brother Dirk (Aleta) and nephew, Josiah.



He was an unapologetic witness for Jesus and a member of Centerbrook Church. Lance's passion was playing softball for various leagues and travelling teams as a pitcher. He was an accomplished softball player and won 7 championship rings and innumerable trophies, but the best reward was leading prayer after every game, especially those that ended with someone giving their heart to the Lord. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from Wilberforce University after 13 years as a union insulator and was then employed as a defense contractor at Wright Patterson AFB.



Lance had a gift for remembering every friend's face and was not afraid to say hello to someone he hadn't seen in 30 years. He loved to laugh and have fun with his family and friends, especially sitting around a campfire. Lance was proud of his children and loved his grandchildren fiercely, and was always the first one to start up a game of wiffle ball at any gathering. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, Lance's family requests any monetary donations be made to their church in his memory at https://centerbrookchurch.org/give



Visitations will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home – Centerville Chapel from 5pm-8pm on Friday November 14th, and also Saturday November 15th 10am-12pm with service to follow starting at 12pm which will also be live streamed. Private interment to follow. Funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Joe Horner.



