LAMBES, Pauline



Pauline Marie Lambes, nee Cooper, age 82 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 11, 2021, at Siena Woods Nursing



Facility in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by two sisters, her eight children, twenty-two grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. Her love and support, her guidance and the example she set as a mother and wife will never be



forgotten. A memorial mass will be held April 19th, at 10:30 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering.

