Lambertson, Steven D.



Age 60, of Seven Mile, OH, passed away June 25, 2023. Friends may call from 9:00-10:00am Saturday in the Zettler Funeral Home, Hamilton, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

