LAMBERTH, Lois Jean



92, of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away November 25, 2022. She was born February 3, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Lamberth; grandson, John David Lamberth and brother, W. E. Overman. She is survived by her son, Charles F. Lamberth. No services have been scheduled. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.



Linville Memorial Funeral Home



Eclectic, Alabama