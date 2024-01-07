LAMB, Rebecca Lynn "Becky"



Age 55, of Dayton, passed away Jan. 4, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital following an extended illness. She was a 1986 graduate of Northmont High School and a 1990 graduate of Ohio Northern. She was very proud to have been a 4 year member of Southside AA in Dayton. Becky is survived by her parents, Jerry & Janice Lamb; aunt, Robyn (Ed) Heitzman; cousin, James (Katie) Heitzman and their daughter, Zoey and by numerous other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1pm Wed. Jan. 10 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH 45309, with burial to follow in Trissel Cemetery, New Lebanon. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Wednesday at 12 noon. Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com



