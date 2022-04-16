springfield-news-sun logo
X

LAKES, Harry

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LAKES, Harry L.

Age 86 of Hamilton, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was born October 19, 1935, to the late Alson and Virgie (nee Lutes) Lakes in Waco, Kentucky. Harry is survived by his wife Sylvia Lakes; two daughters Lisa (Steve) Cloran and

Connie Hymer; two grandchildren David L. Hymer and Kelly (Tyler Hosbrook) Hymer; one great-grandchild Jayden Hosbrook; his sister Julia (Thomas) Benson; brother Dale (and the late Chyrell) Lakes; and many nieces and nephews. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online

condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HELLER, Ann
2
Fiehrer, Robert Conrad
3
VIARS, Thelma
4
VIARS, Naomi
5
GREENE, Barbara
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top