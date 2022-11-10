springfield-news-sun logo
LAINHART, Mike

Mike Lainhart, age 62, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in McKee, Kentucky, to Floyd and Emilie (Roberts) Lainhart on April 30, 1960. He was a truck driver at Russo Transport. Those left behind to mourn their loss is Mike's wife, Brenda; his mother, Emilie Burdine; children, Nicole and Michael Brandon Lainhart; grandchild, Elias James Brunson; brother, Billy (Lisa) Lainhart; sisters, Carma Lainhart, Carol Lainhart Blosser; brother-in-law, Robert Shipp; nieces, Teresa (Dwight) Thompson, Emilie Lainhart; and nephews, Matthew and Jacob Lainhart. Preceding him in death were his father, Floyd; sister, Teresa Ann Lainhart; and nieces, Alexis Thompson; and Angela Byrd. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, 45005. Condolences may be left at


