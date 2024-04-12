Lafferty, Charlotte



Charlotte Lafferty was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the age of 90. Born in Floyd County, Kentucky on December 18, 1933, she was a beacon of God's love on earth and a long-time resident of Liberty Township. Devoted mother to children Karen (Tony) Siegmann, Rick (Jenny) Lafferty, and Pam (Jon) Ferber all of Liberty Township, Ohio. Loving grandmother to Andrea (Andy) Faber, Amber (Jerry) Beatty, Sara Lafferty, and Emily Lafferty. Great grandmother to Scarlett, Savannah, and Stella Faber, Natalie and Valerie Beatty. Also surviving is brother Ralph (Pricilla) Hicks. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Lafferty, mother Mary Ann Adkins, and father Curtis Hicks. The Lord Jesus Christ and family were the most important things in her life. Charlotte retired after 21 years with Lakota Transportation, where she lovingly



served students with special needs. She loved the Liberty Township community and was an active member of the local historical society. As a longtime member of Bethany Church, she enjoyed meeting shoppers while working rummage sales and was the church historian. The family would like to extend an invitation to the visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home in Liberty Township on Sunday, April 14, 2024 from 2 to 4 p.m. and the funeral at Bethany Church on Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Sympathy may be expressed by memorial contributions to Bethany Church Building Fund, 6388 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Township, OH 45044. Condolences: hodappfuneralhome.com



