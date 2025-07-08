Laepple, Becky Marie



Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and kindness. She was born on December 4, 1952, in Topeka, Kansas. Throughout her life, Becky embodied dedication and resilience, moving first to Mobile, Alabama, before settling in Dayton, Ohio, where she spent her remaining years surrounded by loved ones. Becky devoted 37 years of her life to nursing, touching countless lives with her warmth, skill, and tireless care. Her commitment to her patients and colleagues defined her career, earning the respect and admiration of all who knew her. Becky's gentle spirit and fierce heart made her a natural caregiver not just in her profession, but in her everyday life. She is survived by her loving son Jacob Laepple and his wife Leslie, and by her cherished grandchildren Samantha, Kylie, Logan, and Tyler, who brought immense joy and pride into her life. Becky's enduring love and wisdom will live on through each of them. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Joshua Laepple, and her parents Joanne Calhoun and Henry Sconce, whose memories she held dear. Becky's life was further enriched by the unwavering friendship of Doug Cole, her best friend and travel companion. Together, they shared countless adventures and created memories that brought laughter, comfort, and companionship through all of life's seasons. Those who knew Becky will remember her not only for her many professional accomplishments but for her unwavering kindness, her love of family, and her adventurous spirit. She leaves behind a community that is better for having known her and hearts that will forever carry her memory. A celebration of Becky's life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where her family will receive friends for 2 hours prior to the service from 2-4 pm. Contributions may be made in Becky's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. To share a memory of Becky or to leave her family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



