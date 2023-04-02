Lacy, Leon



LACY, LEON, age 73 of Springboro, passed away on Thursday March 30, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 35 years, Sharon, daughter and son in law Leigh and Matt Whitmer and his grandchildren, Liam, Carlton, Katherine and Austin. Funeral visitation will on Wednesday April 5, 2023 from 1 pm until the time of service at 3pm at Southwest Church, 150 Remick Blvd., Springboro, Ohio 45066. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Homeless Veterans at the Dayton Veterans Hospital, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

