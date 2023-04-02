Lacy, Leon



LACY, LEON, age 73 of Springboro, passed away on Thursday March 30, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 45 years, Sharon, his daughter and son-in-law, Leigh and Matt Whitmer, and his grandchildren Liam, Colton, Katherine and Austin Whitmer. There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday April 5, 2023. The Visitation will be from 1pm until the time of the Service at 3pm at the Southwest Church, 150 Remick Blvd., Springboro, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Homeless Veterans at the Dayton VA Hospital, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

