Lacy, Ellen Joyce



age 89, of Huber Heights, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 15, 2025 at The Oaks of West Kettering. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy, daughter, Tina-Lacy Salyer and grandson, Dane Wourms, her parents, sisters Jane and Thelma and brother, Raymond. She is survived by her children: Linda Daniels, North Carolina, Kenny & Ruth Lacy, Huber Heights, OH, Tim and Joyce Lacy, Bradford, OH, Tammy and Larry Wourms, Wisconsin, Marc Lacy, Dayton, Ohio. Twelve grandkids and twelve great grandkids, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Ellen was an avid NASCAR fan, even took a tour at Charlotte Motor Speedway and met her favorite NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon. She was a bowling enthusiast and had some trophies to show. She learned how the NFL games operated from a weekend spent with her granddaughter Lacy. A heartfelt special thanks to the care team at The Oaks of West Kettering and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Funeral services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Avenue on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 11:00 with Reverend Don Payne officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens following the service. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



