KYLE, Elden

KYLE, Jr., Elden Wayne



Elden Wayne Kyle Jr., 52, of Springfield, passed away peacefully March 9, 2022, in his home. He was born March 6, 1970, in Houston, Texas, the son of Elden W. and Margaret (Rice) Kyle Sr. Mr. Kyle is survived by his father; Elden Kyle Sr., |siblings; Cheryl Glascox, Benda Lee Anderson and Nora Kerkes and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; Margaret Kyle and a sister; Cindy Glascox. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Tuesday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

