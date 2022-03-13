Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

KYLE, Elden

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KYLE, Jr., Elden Wayne

Elden Wayne Kyle Jr., 52, of Springfield, passed away peacefully March 9, 2022, in his home. He was born March 6, 1970, in Houston, Texas, the son of Elden W. and Margaret (Rice) Kyle Sr. Mr. Kyle is survived by his father; Elden Kyle Sr., |siblings; Cheryl Glascox, Benda Lee Anderson and Nora Kerkes and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; Margaret Kyle and a sister; Cindy Glascox. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Tuesday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
BRUBAKER, Joseph
3
MACK-McGARRY, Cathe
4
SCHADE, Donald
5
HANSELL, Barbara
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top