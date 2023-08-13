Kurch, Karen



On Saturday, July 29, 2023 Karen Darlene Kurch, daughter of Basil and Lola Kurch, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of Hamilton, Ohio. She was 68 years of age.



Karen had a very large heart by welcoming others into her life by helping them; doing anything for them. This attribute made her loved by all. She loved all life.



Karen had a colorful life. She was a Playboy Bunny while joining that family for many years and then went into the business of fine dining and catering. Her cooking skills were impeccable.



Her love and desire was to live at the beach where she could be with her animals, which were her children. Karen was also a breast cancer survivor and an animal rescuer.



A social gathering will be held at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home (3950 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011) from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023. In lieu of giving flowers, Karen's wish would be for a donation to the women's National Breast Cancer Foundation (7460 Warren Pkwy Suite 150 Frisco, TX 75034) or Animal Friends Rescue Project (P.O. Box 51083 Pacific Grove, CA 93950).





Funeral Home Information

Paul R. Young Funeral Homes - Hamilton

3950 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

