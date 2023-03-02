KUPPER, Richard Joseph "Dick"



Richard "Dick" Joseph Kupper, age 87, a resident of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023. He was born in Hamilton on May 30, 1935, the son of Louis W. Kupper and Elizabeth M. (Knox) Kupper. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his sister Carol Ann (Kupper) Miller.



He received an education at Hamilton Parochial Schools, Hamilton High School, and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He had a beautiful singing voice and was featured in many performances at Hamilton Catholic High School. He was always athletic and spent his high school years as the captain of the Hamilton High School's basketball team.



He was an executive at Southwestern Ohio Steel for most of his adult life. He was also a member of St. Peter's Church and was a devout Catholic.



He loved bowling and received many trophies and awards for multiple games of a perfect 300 score. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel to the Southern states to enjoy the prestigious golf courses there. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and they often would travel to the South Carolina and Florida beaches while his grandchildren were growing up.



He is survived by his 2 daughters, Linda (John) Holley of Utah and Diane (Milt) Gray of Indiana; his 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He will always be remembered by his family for being a snappy dresser and for his soft and silly side.



Funeral services will be conducted by Colligan Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11:00 am. Interment will be at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Hamilton.

