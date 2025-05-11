Kunz, Raymond Edward



Raymond Edward Kunz, 95, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 16, 2025. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; his sons, Steven and Michael; and Steven's wife, Letha.



Raymond was a proud Army veteran and dedicated his career to Dayton Power and Light, where he retired after many years of service. His passion for woodcarving earned him numerous awards and recognition as a world-class woodcarver. He was an active member of The Dayton Carvers Guild, where he shared his skills and love for the craft.



Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Raymond's legacy is one of dedication, artistry, and love for his family and community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com