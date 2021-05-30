KUNTZ, Marjorie

KUNTZ (Caporal),



Marjorie Jean



A lifelong Daytonian, passed away peacefully in her home on May 20, 2021. Marge was born on November 23, 1927, in Endicott, New York, to George Sr. and Mary Caporal. She moved with her parents and siblings to Dayton as an infant. She was preceded in death by her brother George and sister Dorothy Recker (Bob). Marjorie is survived by her loving spouse of 72 years, Peter H. Kuntz; her brother Robert Caporal (Marge); her six children, Paula (Robert) Killian, Jane Kuntz (Richard Powers), Molly Fraker (Harrison), Peter H. Kuntz, Jr. (Lori), Ellen Quinttus (Richard); Marjorie (Midge) Wegener (Mark); twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marge and Pete met in high school, where she attended Julienne and he Chaminade. They both completed their undergraduate degrees at University of



Dayton and were then married in 1950. After living in Dayton View for five years, they ultimately built their family home on Westbury Road in Kettering. They lived there until 2015, when they moved to One Lincoln Park. Marge's greatest joy was raising her six children and seeing them grow and prosper. She was an avid reader, and also loved her flower garden and abundant red raspberry bushes. She got enormous pleasure volunteering for many years at the Kettering Hospital Gift Shop, where she was recognized for over 5,000 hours of



service. She also was a life member of the Christ Child Society, a member of Hamlet Theater Group and past member of



Moraine Country Club. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Final resting place, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Albert the Great Church, The Christ Child



Society of Dayton, Chaminade-Julienne High School, or a



charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com