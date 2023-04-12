Kuhns, Jack



Jack Kuhns, 75, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born August 26, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio. Jack retired from Montgomery County engineers after 30 years of service. He later retired from Sycamore Glen Retirement Community where he did maintenance. Jack was a member of the VFW 3438, the American Legion 165, the Miamisburg Moose 1645, and the Miamisburg Eagles 2306. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 28 years, Karen Kuhns; his brother, Terry Kuhns; as well as his long time best friend, Vern Bursk. Jack is survived by his mother, Vivian Spinks; children, Jeff (Amy) Kuhns, Lloyd (Leisa) Wullenweber, Lynn (David) Harris, and Rhonda Harrison; grandchildren, Christopher Harrison, Amber Hester, Brittany Homer, Joey Harrison, Dustin, Kyle & Levi Wullenweber, Keith & Cole Prim; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Susan Henry and Lola Jane Hazel; as well as other extended family. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW Post 3438 in West Carrollton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

