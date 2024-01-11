Kuhn, Robert

Kuhn III, Robert Lee "Robby"



Robert Lee Kuhn III (Robby) passed away on Nov. 25, 2023 in the city of Eugene, Oregon. Originally from Huber Heights, Ohio, he lived the past 18 years in Oregon. He is survived by his mother Crystal Fosnot, brothers Bryan and Christopher Kuhn, and other relatives. A celebration of his life will be Held on Saturday, January 13, 2024 starting at 11:00 am at Maple Heights Baptist Church, 144 W. Funderburg Road, Fairborn, Ohio, 45324. Pastor Chris Tannreuther will officiate the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal shelter of your choice.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com