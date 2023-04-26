Kuenzig, Paul Victor



Kuenzig, Paul V. MD, age 93 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Sunday April 23, 2023 at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Carrick, PA on May 15, 1929 the son of Peter A. and Marie (Humbert) Kuenzig. On August 11, 1956 he married Carol F. Loving. Paul was member of St. Ann Church. He was a Physician for over fifty years in his private practice on Pleasant Ave., retiring in 2000.



Survivors include his wife Carol F. Kuenzig; five children, Mark (Mary) , Diane, Keith, Kurt (Nancy), and Karen Kuenzig; grandfather of Adam, Nathan, Tanner and Shawna Kuenzig; a nephew, Gregory Knipling



Besides his grandson, Carl Kuenzig, he was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters; a niece, Kathlene Knipling.



The family would like to invite you to attend the visitation from 5:00-8:00pm Thursday April 27, 2023 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Friday April 28, 2023 in St. Ann Catholic Church, 3000 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



