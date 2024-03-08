Kuenzig (Loving), Carol Frances



Kuenzig, Carol F., age 88 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Tuesday March 5, 2024 at her home. She was born in St. Louis, MO on October 25, 1935 the daughter of Russell and Ida Mae (Weigent) Loving. On August 11, 1956 she married Paul V. Kuenzig. She was member of St. Ann Church where she volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother; in 1972 she took 50 girl scouts and adult leaders to seven European countries in three weeks to see Pope Paul VI and the Munich Olympics. Carol and her husband had been members of the Hay Loft Twirlers Square Dance Club, they enjoyed occasional special travels abroad to Egypt, China, and Russia along with many places in the USA.



Survivors include her five children, Mark (Mary) , Diane, Keith, Kurt (Nancy), and Karen Kuenzig; four Grandchildren, Adam, Nathan, Tanner and Shawna Kuenzig; nephews, Rusty, Walter and Brian Michler.



Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her grandson, Carl Kuenzig; and a nephew, Miles Michler.



The family would like to invite you to attend Carol's visitation from 6:00-8:00pm Monday 3/11/2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio. Prayers will be offered at the Funeral Home at 10:00 am Tuesday 3/12/2024 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am Tuesday in St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Mausoleum. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





