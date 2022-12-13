KRZNARICH, Fred



Age 84 of Buffalo, Kentucky, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, died December 9, 2022, in Buffalo.



He was a graduate of Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School. Fred served his country honorably in the United States Army and later in the Ohio National Guard.



Fred was preceded in death by his wife of forty-three years, Vera Louise Krznarich on October 25, 2022. Survivors include his two sons and one daughter: Jeff (Sherry) Krznarich, Mike (Missy) Krznarich, and Stephanie (Michael Kuehner) Krznarich; grandchildren: Bradley, Kati, Kersten, Alex, Ashley, Haven and Houston Krznarich; great-grandchildren: Addison and Brody Krznarich, Ethan Hawkins, Brayden and Easton Woods; siblings: Steve "Bud" (Sharon Borrack) Krznarich, Susie Krznarich and Gayle Brown; brother and sisters-in-law: Gowdy (Vienise) Hash, Mina Hedgespeth, Billie Salsman, and Shirley Underwood.



FUNERAL SERVICE: 1:00 P.M., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville, KY, with burial in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens with full military honors.



