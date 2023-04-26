Krumholtz, Michael William



Michael William Krumholtz Sr., 69, born in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 20, 2023 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Mike was born on December 3, 1953 to William and Barbara Krumholtz of Dayton. He is survived by his wife Janis and his three children, Matthew (Christopher), Katie (Jacob), and Michael Jr. (Jacqueline), and two grandchildren, Frankie and Asher. He is survived by his five siblings, Rick (Elena), Karen (P.G), Jack (Philip), Kevin (Stephanie) and Betsy (Phil).



After Mike graduated from Alter High School in 1972, he received his B.A. from Denison University in 1976 and his J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1979. He joined the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office (1979-1981), before working at Bieser, Greer & Landis as an associate (1981-1987) and then as a partner (1987-2013). From 2013 to 2022, Mike was a judge on the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.



In his career, he was much admired as a thoughtful lawyer and ethical litigator. With curiosity and commitment, he became one of the most respected lawyers in Ohio. Of his many distinctions, he was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, and he was president of the Dayton Bar Association.



At home, he was even more successful as a son, husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He raised a family he was proud of, and that was proud of him. He was a dedicated sports fan, notably of teams all outside of Ohio (but for the Dayton Flyers). He was an avid collector of eclectic objects. He was a consummate storyteller. He was a proud Papa.



His family and friends will miss him profoundly.



A Mass will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Angels on 1322 Brown St. in Dayton, Ohio. It will be immediately followed by a reception at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Strong Like Lisa foundation to support sarcoma cancer research at stronglikelisa.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

