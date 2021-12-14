KRULL, Adam

KRULL III, Adam C.



Age 72, of New Lebanon, was reunited with the love of his life on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 30, 1949, to his parents, Adam C. Krull II and Barbara (Windham) Krull. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Krull in 2011 who he missed dearly. Butch is survived by his 2 daughters, Amanda (Justin) Harrigan, and Amber (Kevin) Gallimore; 4 grandchildren, Evan, Noah, Bailey, and Audrey; 2 sisters, Barbara Falldorf and Judi Krull; many friends and beloved church family. Butch was a 1967 graduate of Trotwood Madison High School and a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked at GM for 28 years before retiring and joining his wife Becky at Rogers' Funeral Homes. He worked at the funeral home for 23 years and was well known for his warmth, compassion and sense of humor. Butch was a Mason and longtime member and Deacon at the New Lebanon Brethren Church. He enjoyed woodworking and his Mustang GT500. Butch loved spending time with his grandkids, watching them play sports and show at the county fair. He will be dearly missed by so many. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5-7 PM at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the New Lebanon Brethren Church, 32 South Church St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Pastor Kyle Wardlaw officiating. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Lebanon Brethren Youth.



