Krugh, Raymond Thomas "Kruiser"



Raymond Thomas "Kruiser" Krugh, (74), of Springfield, Ohio went to his heavenly home on April 15, 2024 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Co-lumbus, Ohio in 1949 to Raymond and Betty Krugh and was a lifelong resident of Springfield. Always a public servant, he was an Air Force Vietnam Veteran and a retired City of Springfield Firefighter and Paramedic. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Jennifer Kim Harrison. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years Nancy (Williams) Krugh, their children Lora Krugh Campbell (James), Raymond (Cristen) Krugh and one grandchild Lucinda Page Krugh (Orlando). A sister Della (Harry) Barber and brother John (Lori) Krugh both of Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation is Tuesday, April 23, 2024 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1028 Lafayette Avenue, Springfield with ser-vices to follow at 1:00pm. Interment at Vale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



