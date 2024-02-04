Krug, Joseph P. "Joe"



age 87, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at his residence, joyfully reuniting with his beloved wife, Bobbie, after missing her deeply for 18 years. Joe's abiding faith was the guiding force in his personal, professional and civic life. A 1959 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Joe had a strong devotion to Our Lady and a love for all things Fighting Irish. He was president of the Notre Dame Club of Dayton for many years, building the club into a large, close-knit group and spearheading the creation of the Brigade of Concerned Fighting Irish, who have donated over $250,000 to various causes in the Dayton area. Joe was dedicated to the various parishes of which he was a member. While living in Cincinnati, he served as the chair of the Immaculate Heart of Mary's building committee in 1979, raising money for a new church building. After moving to Washington Township in 1983, he became an active member of the Church of the Incarnation, lectoring and helping raise funds for various parish projects. Professionally, Joe served the Mead Corporation for 34 years, retiring as Corporate Director of Credit & Collection in 1994. A published author, Joe often reminded his children about the "five C's of credit" outlined in his seminal work, Credit and Free Enterprise: A Chance to Survive (which has five stars on Amazon). Joe was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His greatest joy was to be in the company of the large, often boisterous family he and Bobbie originated. He built quick, lasting connections with all he encountered, from Notre Dame Alumni Club friends to the caring staff of MCL restaurant. His warmth, care, humor, and generosity were apparent to all who knew him. He is survived by six children: Carolyn (Paul) Landers, Joe (Sherry) Krug, John (Carolyn) Krug, Andrew (Nicole) Krug, Michael (Amy) Krug, and Kimberly (Brian) Conde. He often quipped that his younger three children constituted "his second family with his first wife"; nineteen grandchildren: Stephen (Mel), Tricia, Carly, Joe (Lexie), Megan, Ellie, Sarah, Annemarie (Brian), Tommy, Mark, Michelle, Lauren, Avery, Maddie, Grace, Lydia, Caden, Bryn, and Noelle; and nine great-grandchildren: Reuben, Sophie, Berea, Simon, Emma, Juliette, Ivy, Jack, and Owen. Joe will be greatly missed by his many family and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, February 5, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Notre Dame Alumni Club of Dayton scholarship fund (search "Dayton" at giving.nd.edu) or St. Vincent de Paul, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH 45402. Condolences may be sent to the family via the Routsong website at www.routsong.com.



