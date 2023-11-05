Krohn, Barbara

Krohn (Duff), Barbara



BARBARA DUFF KROHN, 68, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday evening, October 29, 2023. She was born in Chagrin Falls, Ohio on September 2,1955, the daughter of the late George E. and Ann (Turk) Duff. Barb met her husband, Roger while attending Ohio Wesleyan University. While Roger served his country in the U.S. Air Force, Barb volunteered at the officer wife's gift shop and worked various jobs. Barb and Roger moved to Springfield in 1984 and she volunteered with many community organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Junior Service League, Relay for Life, and A.A. She was a devoted member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon. Barb is survived by her husband of 48 1/2 years, Roger S. Krohn; their three children, Roger D. Krohn, Matthew B. Krohn and Katherine K. (Michael) Mezher; her beloved grandchildren, Eleanor A., Michael J. and George F. Mezher, Augustin J., Nathen L. and Scott-Allen S. Krohn, and Roger Stephen Seibold; siblings, Leslie (Pat) Speiser and David D. Duff; and several nieces and nephews. A service in celebration of Barb's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Covenant Presbyterian Church. The family requests that contributions in Barb's memory may be made to the charity of your choice. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





