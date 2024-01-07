In Loving Memory of Vicky Lynn Kroger
Jan. 13, 1958 Jan. 7, 2022
A million times I needed you, a million tears I've cried.
If love alone could have saved you, you never
would have died.
In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still.
For in my heart, you hold a place, the world
could never fill.
It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for a part of me went with you, the day God took you home.
Love your husband, Paul, children and grandchildren.
Kroger, Vicky
