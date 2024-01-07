Kroger, Vicky

In Loving Memory of Vicky Lynn Kroger

Jan. 13, 1958  Jan. 7, 2022

A million times I needed you, a million tears I've cried.

If love alone could have saved you, you never

would have died.

In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still.

For in my heart, you hold a place, the world

could never fill.

It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for a part of me went with you, the day God took you home.

Love your husband, Paul, children and grandchildren.

