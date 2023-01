In Loving Memory of Vicky Lynn Kroger



Jan. 13, 1958 – Jan. 7, 2022





A million times I needed you, a million tears I've cried.If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died.In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still.For in my heart, you hold a placethe world could never fill.It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone,for a part of me went with you, the day God took you home.



Love your husband, Paul, children and grandchildren.