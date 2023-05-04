Kritzer, Robert A. "Bob"



KRITZER, Robert "Bob" A., 85 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 1, 2023 with his beloved family at his side. Bob was born September 9, 1941 in Fargo, ND to the late Albert and Florence (Coster) Kritzer; also preceding him in death is his sister Dolores Kritzer. Bob leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 50 years Sue (Zwissler) Kritzer, daughter Lara Kreitzer, son Thomas Kritzer, grandchildren Dimitri, Eleanor and brother, Gerald (Deborah) Kritzer.



Bob earned his BA from St. John University in Collegeville, MN, was a dedicated programmer/analyst at WPAFB for many years, retiring in 2000. He was a devoted member of St. Luke Catholic Church, loved golf, bowling and walking.



There will be a gathering of family and friends, Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH starting at 9:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 with Fr. Mike Holloran celebrant. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. To leave a message or share a special memory of Bob with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.

