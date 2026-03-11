Kristen Lierman

LIERMAN, Kristen



We are heartbroken to share that Kristen Paige Lierman, 51, passed away on February 21, 2026, surrounded by love.



Born on March 29, 1974, Kristen brought warmth and light into the world from the very beginning. Throughout her life, she was known for her gentle heart, quiet strength, and the deep love she had for her family and friends. She was a graduate of Stephen T. Badin High School and Miami University.



Kristen was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, and friend. Her family was the center of her world and her greatest joy.



She is survived by her loving parents, Patricia and Dale Lierman; her devoted sister, Melissa Lacefield, and brother-in-law, Mark Lacefield; and her three beloved sons, Griffin Easton, Jackson Easton, and Jacob Easton, who were her pride and purpose. She is also survived by a large extended family of relatives and friends who will forever cherish her memory.



Kristen's love for her boys was fierce and unwavering. She celebrated their accomplishments, stood beside them through every challenge, and poured into them a foundation of love and encouragement that will remain with them always.



She had a remarkable gift for connection. Whether through heartfelt conversations, thoughtful gestures, or simply her comforting presence, she made people feel seen, valued, and cared for. Her laughter could brighten even the darkest day, and her kindness left a lasting imprint on all who knew her.



Her spirit continues in the lives she touched and in the family she loved so deeply. A family chapel service has been held. Donations in Kristen's memory can be made to Stephen T. Badin High School or the charity of your choice.



