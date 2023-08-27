Kridler, Matthew James



Matthew James Kridler, age 69, of Gibsonia PA, on August 22, 2023 passed away peacefully in the presence of loved ones. Born in Greensburg, PA on October 3, 1953, son of the late James and Bernadette Aulbach Kridler. Beloved husband of Kathleen Bell Kridler. Loving father of Maggie Dindo (Carl) and Kyle Kridler (Maria). Brother Mark Kridler (Bonnie), Sisters Christine DiPaolo (Carmen), and Suzanne Klammer (Edward). Grandfather of Rowan, Daniella, Remy and Leonardo. Matt was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and The Pennsylvania State University with a Master's degree in Public Administration. He was a career long Borough/City Manager for multiple communities, but spent the majority of his career (20 years) in Springfield, Ohio. Among his various professional accomplishments, he was recognized as City Manager of the year by OCMA. Throughout his years, Matt enjoyed playing golf, listening to Classic Rock and cheering for both Penn State and the Steelers. Most of all, he enjoyed spending quality time with close friends and family. Family and friends are invited to a blessing service celebrating Matt's life on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, PA. Plans are being considered for a future memorial celebration in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the ALS foundation www.als.org or the FTD foundation www.theaftd.org. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.



