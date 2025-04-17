Kreuzer, Kenneth J. "Frog"



age 78 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 11, 2025, at the VA Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Heidi E (Horn) Kreuzer in 2014 and by his parents, Carl J and Arvilla M (Bosken) Kreuzer. He is survived by his brothers: Frederick P (Barbara) Kreuzer, Lawrence D Kreuzer, Carl M (Susan) Kreuzer, John S (Gail) Kreuzer, and Daniel H (Chika) Kreuzer, as well as by a niece, Stacy Kreuzer and a nephew, Carl T Kreuzer. Kenneth was a member of the first full graduating class from Carroll High School in 1965. He enlisted in the US Navy the summer after graduation and served during the Vietnam era from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1969. Upon returning to civilian life, Kenneth worked for General Motors as an electrician until his retirement. He was an avid motorcyclist and member of the Miami Valley Trail Riders. He most enjoyed riding to Washington, DC for the Rolling Thunder Rally, to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, and bringing awareness to the POW/MIA cause. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd. at 11 AM that morning. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com