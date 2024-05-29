Krems, Doris



Doris J. Krems age 87 passed away Thursday May 23, 2024. She was born December 6, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Luther and Martha (Thorne) Spangler. On September 21, 1957 she married Ronald E. Krems. She was employed as a secretary at Hamilton High School until she retired in 2008. Doris was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Doris is survived by two grandchildren Ronald (Micah) Krems, Brandy (Daniel) Krems; one great grandson James Edward Krems and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Krems and two sons Brent Krems and Bruce Krems. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday June 3, 2024 from 1:00pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00pm with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com