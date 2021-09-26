KREMER, Sherri Marie



2/22/1954 - 9/23/2021



Sherri Marie (Carr) Kremer



departed this life Sept. 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole Cochran; her father, James Carr; sister, Colleen Carr



Thompson and sister, Bridget Carr. She is survived by her



husband Kirk Kremer; son Craig Cochran; mother Patricia Carr; sister Victoria Carr



(Arnold Meyers), Deborah Lovett (Tim); mother-in-law Patricia Kremer; stepdaughters Jennifer Reis (Randy), Teresa Kremer; grandsons Camden and Camrin Cochran, Louisa Kremer, Mac, Annabelle, Cooper, and Owen Reis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.



Sherri loved hummingbirds, her ever-changing backyard, traveling, adventure, and always loved a good party. She was such a free spirit and had a quirky sense of style that set Sherri apart from all others. We will miss that smile and sense of



humor that everyone loved.



A celebration of life will be held at the Moraine Eagles on Oct. 23 from 3 until 7 pm. All are welcome.

