KRAMER, Thomas Dewitt "Tom"



Age 73, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on October 25th, 2021, at his residence in Clayton, OH.



He was born in Dayton on November 22, 1947, son of the late John and Helen (Wall) Kramer. Tom was a graduate of Fairview High School and Rio Grande College.



Following his education, Tom enlisted in the United States Army serving one tour in Vietnam. He was an active member of American Legion Post #707 and Amvets #Ml-O120 where he enjoyed the company of many friends and acquaintances. He was an avid outdoorsman including his love for fishing and hunting at his cabin in Michigan.



Tom is survived by son, Jeffrey Kramer (Morgan and expectant grandson Arthur Thomas), brother William Kramer (Pamela), and is predeceased by brother John "Jack" Kramer. Tom is



also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tom to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.



A celebration of Tom's life will be held in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in the care of Baker, Hazel & Snider.

