KRAMER, Donna

KRAMER (Lagedrost), Donna J.



Age 75, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Born in Hamilton, she was the daughter of Joseph B. and Dorothy Lagedrost (Amiot). Donna was an employee of Fort Hamilton Hospital for 33 years, where she formed many great friendships and touched a countless number of lives. She was a kind and generous woman who loved nothing more than vacationing with her family to destinations such as Disney World, Mackinaw City, and the recent family trip to Destin, Florida. Donna is survived by her four children: Sandy (Mark) Brown, Pam (Matt) Blauvelt, Thomas (Jennifer) Kramer, and Traci (Derrick) Einhorn; five grandchildren: Drake and Kelton Brown, Mason and Nicholas Blauvelt, and Evelyn Einhorn; her twin brother Donald J. Lagedrost, and four adorable great grand dogs: Archie and Freddie Kramer, Bandit Einhorn, and Rainey Blauvelt. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Ann and Elizabeth Lagedrost, and son-in-law Mark Brown. Visitation will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, from 5-7PM with a sharing of memories tribute at 6PM at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Tuesday at 10AM at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Burial to immediately follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Hamilton. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting



