KRACH, Fredrick G. "Fred"



85, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born March 7, 1937, in Evansville, IN, to the late Fredrick and Marie Krach. He proudly served his country as a commissioned officer in the Infantry Corp of the United States Army.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 22, 2022, beginning at 12 noon at St. Francis of Assisi Church, (6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459), with a Visitation the hour prior. Fred's final resting place will be at Middle Run Cemetery in Bellbrook, OH.



