KOUSE, Patricia A. 89, of Enon, entered into eternal life with our Heavenly Father on Friday, May 30, 2025. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 10, 1935 to Samuel and Anna Stapleton. She had a love for her children like no other. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas T. Kouse and son, Thomas L. Eicholtz. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Eicholtz, Pamela R. (Larry) Fisher and Katherine S. (Brad) Bendall; a loving boyfriend, Harold Dickerson and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and extended family and friends. She was a devote Catholic and faithful member of Mary Help of Christians Church in Fairborn, Ohio. She loved playing cards and going to the Casino and she had an unending love for her family. Throughout her years and months of failing health and long struggles, she continued to pray and persevere until the suffering was more than she could bear. Thank you to her grandson, Jonathan Eicholtz for his amazing care, Pam Helton and many others that prayed for her healing, and strength for her family. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, June 9, 2025 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at Mary Help of Christians Church in Fairborn. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Help of Christians Church.



