Kopp, Mary Ellen
Mary Ellen Kopp, 70, of South Vienna, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 7th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be on Friday at 10:30 am with burial to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. To view her memorial video, leave online condolences and view her complete obituary, please visit www.littletonandrue.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral