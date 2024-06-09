Koop, Rebecca "Becky"



Rebecca "Becky" Koop (Berens), aged 63, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024, at home, surrounded by family and loved ones, after courageously battling a rare disease for over two years. Becky was born in February 1961, in Indiana to Al and Lydia Berens. In 1984, she married her college sweetheart, William "Bill" Koop. Together, they had two children, Paul (Cassie) and Sarah (Jordan) Grawe. Her priority was always caring for family, friends, and building up others in the community around her. Becky was often the person behind the person, offering a helping hand, a listening ear, big hugs, guidance, and love. If she was part of your life, you felt her love and positive impact. She accepted everyone for who they were, guiding them to be their best on the path they desired. If you were in need, she was there, no questions, no judgements. She found wisdom in the world around her. First through the writing of those who came before her. An ever expanding wall of quotes in the bathroom kept visitors sitting longer than expected. Second through her travels with Bill to different parts of the world. She always returned home with a new understanding of different nations and cultures which she turned into memory books. A woman of many talents and great persistence. Becky started her career with NCR, later earning her PhD in Management Information Systems from the University of Cincinnati, then educating students as a professor at Wright State University and the University of Dayton, her undergrad alma mater. As her children grew, she decided to take on the role of full time Mom. She was later promoted to "Grammy", a title she cherished above all others. She explored deep creative passions focusing on her love of writing and storytelling. Becky was a regular at Dayton's monthly story slam, earning two grand champion titles for the area. She was also an active participant at Erma Bombeck conferences, again winning awards for her writing. She is predeceased by her mother Lydia Berens, nephew Colin Giddings, and grandson Calvin Koop. Rebecca is survived by her father Al, husband Bill, children Paul Koop (Cassie) and Sarah Grawe (Jordan), grandchildren Teddy, Jack, Marty, Izzy (Paul), and Cameron and Connor (Sarah), along with her siblings Alan (Mary Ellen), Tim (Louise), Kathy (Wes) and Dan (Ann). A celebration of her life will be held on June 14th at Cox Arboretum in Dayton starting at 1pm to meet the family, then a memorial ceremony at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St Vincent DePaul, Planned Parenthood, or Ronald McDonald House. If flowers are a must, know that daffodils were her favorite. Cox Arboretum: 6733 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449



