KOOGLER, Virginia M.



Age 104, of Centerville, passed away at St. Leonard Retirement Center on Monday, January 10, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with a reception to follow at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 26 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE with Harvey Smith



officiating. Virginia will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Riverside Cemetery in West Milton, OH. For complete



condolences and remembrances, please visit



www.routsong.com