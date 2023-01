KONICKI (Leasure), Barbara J.



84, of Centerville, passed away December 27, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 1-2pm, at the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2pm. Please visit



www.schoedinger.com to view her complete obituary.