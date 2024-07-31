Kolas, Donald Edward
Age 72, passed away on July 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2024 from 10AM until time of service (11AM) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. For full obituary, please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral