Kolas, Donald

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Kolas, Donald Edward

Age 72, passed away on July 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2024 from 10AM until time of service (11AM) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. For full obituary, please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bush, Lynn
2
Bachelor, Theresa
3
Crago, Joseph
4
Hoyle, Donna
5
Casselman, Cole
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top