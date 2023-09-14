Kohler, Erwin



Kohler, William Erwin Jr., age 80 of Beavercreek, OH passed away Saturday September 9, 2023 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife Judy, after 61 years of marriage, his son Craig Kohler of Dayton, daughter Beth (Kenneth) Skelly of Beavercreek, sister Betty Kohler of Dayton. Grandchildren Wes and Joe Kohler, Dominic, Marco and Paxton Satalia. At a very young age, Erwin had a passion for food. In High School, he started his first job at Sacksteder's Cafeteria. From there, his career flourished. In 1968, Erwin and Judy started Kohler's Catering in Dayton Ohio. Erwin had a dream to make a living providing what brought people together, which is food. Throughout the years, Erwin provided excellent food and outstanding service to thousands around the Dayton region. Erwin was known as a solid presence in the catering world and friend to anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Erwin provided a helping hand to anyone who needed anything. Erwin loved spending time with his family at Marco Island, Florida. Erwin enjoyed golfing, gardening, and watching sports. On Sunday, September 24th the family will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm at The Presidential Banquet Center, 4548 Presidential Way, Dayton, OH 45429. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm with fellowship to continue after the service with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Association of Cancer Research, St. Jude's Hospital or Wounded Warriors in Erwin's name. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel. Condolences: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



