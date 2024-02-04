Koger, Milton

Koger, II, Milton E.



Milton E. Koger, II passed away Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. He was 74. He was the son of Milton E. Koger and his wife, Nancy (Gephart), both deceased. He was born in 1950 in Kirksville, MO. Mr. Koger is survived by his wife, Lisa (O'Neill); his son, Matthew (Melissa), and granddaughters Kailey and Emery; his sister, Kathy Herbers (Denny); sister-in-law Anne Anderson (Mark); numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and special friend and caregiver Pat Menchem. Mr. Koger graduated from Garfield High School in 1968. He then received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY and graduated in 1972. Upon graduation, he began a 20-year military career with stateside and overseas assignments. He also earned a master's degree from the University of Southern California. He retired from the US Army in 1992 as a Major and began a second career in educational research. Mr. Koger was also very involved in youth sports programs, both as a coach and administrator. He was inducted into the Kentucky Youth Soccer Hall of Fame in 2009 for his service to the sport. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider the following organizations: The Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org); The Fisher House (www.fisherhouse.org), which provides help to wounded servicemembers and their families; The Neurofit Gym (www.theneurofitgym.com), a local organization which helps those with neurological disorders 'be well, live well, and stay well' through specialized exercises and other therapies. You may also consider a donation to the local youth sports program of your choice.



