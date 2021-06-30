KOCHENDORFER,



Donald P.



Age 97, of Kettering, OH, went to be with the Lord on Sunday June 27.



Preceding him in death were his father, Paul; his mother, Mabelle, and infant daughter, Angela. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Mavis; son Gary of Kettering, OH; son Gregory and daughter-in-law Cynthia of Naples, FL; granddaughter Nicole and great-grandson Connor and great-granddaughter Lilliana of Lake Orion, MI; granddaughter Amy and husband Adam of Estero, FL; granddaughter Laura and



husband TJ and great-granddaughter Arabella and great-grandson Preston of Perrysburg, OH.



Don was a member of Fairhaven Church, Centerville, OH, for 51 years and sang in the choir for 43 years.



He was a graduate of Hebron High School, Hebron, OH. He also graduated from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and member of Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma, National Engineering Honoraries. He played in the Ohio State Marching Band for four years with membership in Kappa Kappa PSi, National Music Honorary. More recently, he played in the OSU Alumni Marching Band for 35 years.



During World War II he fought for our country in Europe with the 102nd Division of the U.S. Army receiving the Bronze Star. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars. He took great pride in wearing his WWII uniform at various commemorative events.



He was an engineer at General Electric, Crosley, Frigidaire, and Delco Products Division General Motors. He held many U.S. Patents.



The family will greet friends on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 am, for one hour, prior to funeral services at 11:00 am at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd, Centerville, OH with



Pastor Jim Futrell. Internment at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd, Kettering. Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel.



If desired, donations suggested to The National WWII Museum, New Orleans, LA www.nationalww2museum.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

